Karnataka govt gets Rs 2,245 crore, Rs 512.68 crore cleared for Bengaluru projects

BENGALURU: The Union government has allocated Rs 2,245.30 crore to Karnataka under Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban 2.0 (SBM-U2.0), with Rs 83.53 crore set to be released upon submission of a duly approved Action Plan by the state government. For Bengaluru, Rs 512.68 crore worth of projects have been cleared, including waste processing, landfills and road sweeping initiatives.

The details were shared by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in response to a Rule 377 intervention raised in the Lok Sabha on February 5 by Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan, seeking establishment of modern waste management clusters in Bengaluru.

Of the total allocation, Rs 709.30 crore has been earmarked for solid waste management. So far, Rs 625.77 crore has been approved, and Rs 87.82 crore has been claimed by the state government. The remaining Rs 83.53 crore will be released after Karnataka submits an Action Plan, approved by the State Level Technical Committee (SLTC). Once cleared by the Centre, the funds must be transferred to Urban Local Bodies (ULCs) for implementation.

For Bengaluru alone, projects worth Rs 512.68 crore, including a Central share of Rs 128.16 crore, have already been approved. These include Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) with a combined capacity of 1,226.11 tonnes per day (TPD), waste-to-energy plants of 460 TPD, an 800-TPD sanitary landfill, transfer stations handling 6,081.74TPD, remediation of 100.49 lakh tonnes of legacy waste, and procurement of 24 mechanical road sweepers.

Since sanitation is a state subject, planning and execution rest with the state government and ULCs, while the Centre provides financial and policy support. Mohan stressed that the timely submission of the Action Plan is crucial to accelerate waste management reforms in Bengaluru.