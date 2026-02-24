Loot bid at bank, thief flees after alarm goes off in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A futile theft attempt was made at Canara Bank, Seshadripuram branch, located at Kumara Park West in Seshadripuram police station limits, around 3 am on Monday.

The accused gained entry by cutting open the rear grill of the bank, housed in Roopa Complex. It is said the security guard was stationed at the front gate of the bank.

The accused initially searched the bank premises. When he tried to enter the strongroom, he cut a wire, hoping to disable the alarm. While he was trying to disable the access control system, the siren set off and the accused fled the scene.

“The incident happened in the early hours of Monday. The security guard, who got alerted, strangely did not find anything suspicious. He then slept and the staff discovered it when they came to work. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating,” DCP (Central) Akshay M Hakay said.

Police are checking CCTV footage of the vicinity to get clues to the accused. A SOCO team and dog squad have inspected the spot.

The bank was closed on Monday due to the investigation.