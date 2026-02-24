Raining Love: Anuv Jain gets candid about songwriting after Bengaluru show

For a typical netizen scrolling through Instagram reels, it’s hard to escape tracks like Gul or Husn sung in Anuv Jain’s warm voice. Also known for hits such as Baarishein and Alag Aasmaan, his music brings an immediate familiarity. You may often pause and think, ‘Oh yeah… that reminds me of…’

Because for Jain, the feeling always comes first, and that philosophy has given rise to some of the most-loved independent tracks in recent years – with lyrics often feeling like pages torn straight from a diary. “I have always felt that technically music should be beautiful, but at the same time, it should not take away the feeling of a song because that’s key,” he says, speaking with CE ahead of his recent performance as a part of his Dastakhat tour at Pheonix Marketcity, Whitefield.

And that intimacy in his work comes from a deep personal writing process. “Everything that I’ve written is a true story – heartbreaks I’ve been through, heartbreaks around me, the love I’ve received, the difficulties we’ve gone through as a family – all of those inspire me,” he confesses, yet stating that there is no attempt to dramatise pain or polish vulnerability. As his life has evolved, so has his songwriting, as he adds, “As you grow older, you keep adding these stories to your life and become mature. From that initial, school-level love, it turns into something deeper, especially now that I’ve gotten married. With that maturity, you start experimenting more with the way you write and begin defining your writing style and musicality more clearly.”

A key milestone in Jain’s journey was performing Arz Kiya Hai on Coke Studio Bharat Season 3, produced by Lost Stories. “Rishabh from Lost Stories (musical duo) is a very good friend of mine. When I got the chance to work on the song, he was the first person I thought of because I knew how I wanted it to sound,” he shares. Together, they refined the structure and sonic elements, moulding what later became a defining moment in his career.