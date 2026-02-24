Tip of the Talk: Service charge debate returns to the table

Should be mandatory for private dining — Simon Koso, Barista

In places I’ve worked at, service charges are not mandatory. They can be removed at the guest’s request. As a barista, what I want is clarity and fairness. Many customers don’t understand the difference between the service charge and tips; sometimes, they even ask to remove GST. Ideally, service charge should be transparently distributed among all staffers, while tips can remain personal or pooled depending on the restaurant’s policy. When restaurants pass on 100 per cent of the service charge to employees, it genuinely supports the team. But in some places, part of it goes towards covering breakage and wastage, which reduces its benefit to staff. Service charges are disclosed on the bill, so they aren’t hidden. I feel they could be mandatory for private dining and bar settings, while remaining optional in regular dining, which would balance staff support and customer choice.