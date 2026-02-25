Between flavour & faith: How B'luru is preparing for iftar

As twilight settles over the Bengaluru sky, the scent of charcoal-grilled kebabs, slow-cooked haleem, and simmering nihari drifts through neighbourhoods such as Koramangala, Frazer Town and Shivaji Nagar. During the holy month of Ramadan, the city transforms into a vibrant culinary landscape where families gather to break their fast, streets stay alive well past midnight and restaurants present menus rooted in memory and generosity. From bustling street-side counters to refined dining rooms, the emphasis remains on community, comfort and shared celebration.
A key highlight this season is the Bengaluru debut of Daawat-e-Ramzan, a cultural and shopping exhibition founded by Anam Mirza and brought to the city after a successful run in Hyderabad by Subia Roshan and Shaista Roshan. Scheduled on February 27, 28 and March 1 at Gayatri Vihar, Palace Grounds, the exhibition introduces an overnight market concept that extends from Iftar to Sehri. The venue will feature more than 150 stalls spanning festive fashion, home decor, perfumes, jewellery and essentials, alongside a lively food court with over 20 live counters. Participating names include Shahran, Pariwar Dhaba, Yaghma Kababs, Bombay Chapter 003 with Bohri favourites, Sultanate of Shawarma, Natuf, Feel Laban, Chichaba’s Taj, Empire and Broast Khan. Immersive sound and visual elements enhance the ambience, while a special spiritual recording adds a contemplative note. A portion of the proceeds will support charitable causes. Entry tickets are priced at `100.
For those seeking a refined gathering at home, The Den Bengaluru has introduced Iftar boxes available throughout the month. Priced from `2,499, each box begins with dates, fresh fruit and Rooh Afza, followed by paya shorba and small plates such as shish tawook and kafta kebab. The meal progresses to haleem, tenderloin Nihari, chicken kabsa, wraps and Khamiri naan, concluding with baklava, offering a thoughtfully balanced and complete spread.
Turkish flavours take centre stage at Öz by Kebapçı at UB City and at Kebapçı Koramangala. At Öz, the Heritage Iftar priced at `1,499 presents a 21-item set menu with a traditional spread, unlimited bread, refills on select dishes and Turkish tea, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. For an additional `699 per person, the Grand Bazaar Iftar introduces a rotating selection of royal Ottoman mains, including slow roasted lamb leg, Elbasan tava and patlıcanlı köfte dizme, expanding the Anatolian repertoire on offer.
At Kebapçı Koramangala, the format is relaxed and interactive. Guests select from Turkish mezzes, hot dishes, pastries and desserts in a self-pick style, with the plate weighed and billed accordingly. A fully redeemable cover charge of Rs 699 on weekdays and `799 on weekends applies. Traditional Turkish desserts are available at the counter, alongside favourites such as Adana kebap, Cihan kebap and mandi from the a la carte menu.
At Chichaba’s Taj, Managing Partner Saad Anees highlights signatures such as malai paya, bun kebab, haleem, mutton marag and the much-loved galouti kabab, which may soon become a permanent feature. Other offerings include kheema pau, pathar gosht, Adana kebab, koobideh kebab and nalli. The restaurant remains open until 1am and is open to collaborative Iftar tables. Traditional sherbets and ande ki mithai complete the feast.
Lucknowee brings Awadhi flavours to home dining with specially priced Iftar meal boxes available across major delivery platforms. Choices include Murgh Makhanwala Biryani and Paneer Makhanwala Biryani meals served with gravy, parantha, raita, dessert and dates, with prices starting at `199.
Samosa Party marks the season with limited-edition Irani samosa buckets featuring onion patti, chicken keema and mutton haleem variants. Festive beverages such as Rooh Afza with strawberry popping boba accompany curated Iftar combos paired with gajar halwa.