BNCC instals signboards at 70 stray feeding spots

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has installed signboards at 70 designated street dog feeding spots to regulate and ensure humane feeding practices. Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar said the move aligns with Supreme Court guidelines and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

Kumar said the initiative seeks to streamline street dog feeding while preventing inconvenience to the public. “The objective is to ensure humane management of street dogs without compromising cleanliness and public safety,” he said.

The measure has been implemented in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Animal Birth Control Rules.

Officials from the corporation’s Animal Welfare Division said the locations were finalised in coordination with ward-level officers, local feeders, veterinary staff and the Animal Husbandry Department.

The signboards list specific instructions: feeding is permitted only at designated locations and must not take place on main roads or near hospitals, schools or crowded public areas. Individuals feeding dogs must maintain cleanliness after feeding. The boards also reiterate that harming or harassing dogs is illegal and that feeding must be carried out in a disciplined manner, ensuring public safety.