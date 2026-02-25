Complaint filed against GBA officials, top cop in connection with demolition drive carried out at Kogilu Layout

BENGALURU: A private complaint was filed against Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner Basavaraj AB, City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh and two others before the 7th ACJM Court in connection with the demolition drive carried out at Kogilu Layout in Yelahanka on December 20, 2025, in which more than 300 houses were razed. The court has sought a report from the chief secretary.

Advocate Umapathi S filed the complaint against Rao, Singh, North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management CEO Karigowda, and Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Jagadish.

Umapathi alleged that the senior officials had violated Supreme Court guidelines on demolitions. He claimed the officers did not issue notices to residents of Kogilu before carrying out the demolition and alleged that it was illegal.