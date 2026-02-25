Cybercrime police raid call centre, arrest two on cheating charges in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Cybercrime police of Central division raided a call centre in Jayanagar 9th Block in the city and arrested two persons for cheating the public by claiming they could provide big profits if they invested in the stock market.

The accused lured people through calls and induced them to transfer money online. The accused had hired around 15 out-of-state customer care executives for work.

These executives operated from the call centre.

After the complaint was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, a raid was conducted on Multiwave Business Solutions Private Limited in Jayanagar 9th Block, and the two accused, identified as A Kumawat Yogesh Amararam, a resident of Jayanagar 8th Block and native of Gujarat, and Y Imran, a resident of BTM Layout 2nd Stage and native of Delhi, were arrested.

“The accused had hired around 15 out-of-state customer care executives who operated from the fake call centre setup and made calls to members of the public, convincing them they would earn profits if they invested in the stock market. Believing this, the public responded positively. The accused provided a bank account, and under the pretext of investment, got money transferred online. After receiving the money, they would switch off their mobile phones,” a press note from Karnataka State Cyber Command said.