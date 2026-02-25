Cybercrime police raid call centre, arrest two on cheating charges in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Cybercrime police of Central division raided a call centre in Jayanagar 9th Block in the city and arrested two persons for cheating the public by claiming they could provide big profits if they invested in the stock market.
The accused lured people through calls and induced them to transfer money online. The accused had hired around 15 out-of-state customer care executives for work.
These executives operated from the call centre.
After the complaint was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, a raid was conducted on Multiwave Business Solutions Private Limited in Jayanagar 9th Block, and the two accused, identified as A Kumawat Yogesh Amararam, a resident of Jayanagar 8th Block and native of Gujarat, and Y Imran, a resident of BTM Layout 2nd Stage and native of Delhi, were arrested.
“The accused had hired around 15 out-of-state customer care executives who operated from the fake call centre setup and made calls to members of the public, convincing them they would earn profits if they invested in the stock market. Believing this, the public responded positively. The accused provided a bank account, and under the pretext of investment, got money transferred online. After receiving the money, they would switch off their mobile phones,” a press note from Karnataka State Cyber Command said.
“The location of the call received by the complainant was traced to BTM Layout. The IMEI number of the mobile phone in which the SIM was used was identified. Thereafter, the Google email ID linked to that IMEI was traced. The Gmail ID was found to belong to Kumawat. Based on the mobile location, the accused was traced and it was found that he was operating a fake call centre in 9th Block Jayanagar,” the press note said.
During the raid, 31 mobile phones, 13 laptops, 16 SIM cards and other valuables were recovered. Further, money cheated from the public was transferred to several fake/mule bank accounts and withdrawn through ATMs by their associates. The withdrawn money was shared among themselves.