Sprinkling hues: Bengaluru embraces bloom season

What’s in a name?

* The tree called the pink tabebuia belongs to the Bignoniaceae family, distinguished by its flared blooms.

* “Bignoniaceae has a characteristic feature of having this trumpet-shaped flower, which is why it’s called a pink trumpet,” says MSc Botany student Sunitha Rani J Rani, adding that the tropical condition matches the tree’s native condition. What more? It is drought tolerant and thrives in well-drained soil – traits that suit the busy urban landscapes of Bengaluru.