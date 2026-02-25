Sprinkling hues: Bengaluru embraces bloom season

Every year, just before summer sets in, parts of Bengaluru turn a soft shade of pink. Bushy clusters of blossoms spill over tree canopies, briefly transforming familiar streets into cotton-candy corridors. For many Bengalureans, this spectacle is a seasonal ritual – much-anticipated, photographed and cherished. But how did they arrive here and what makes them thrive in the Bengaluru climate? Here’s a closer look at the history and characteristics of the pink blooms that help B’luru live up to its ‘Garden City’ tag.
What’s in a name?
* The tree called the pink tabebuia belongs to the Bignoniaceae family, distinguished by its flared blooms.
* “Bignoniaceae has a characteristic feature of having this trumpet-shaped flower, which is why it’s called a pink trumpet,” says MSc Botany student Sunitha Rani J Rani, adding that the tropical condition matches the tree’s native condition. What more? It is drought tolerant and thrives in well-drained soil – traits that suit the busy urban landscapes of Bengaluru.
A global traveller
* Introduced during the colonial era by British horticulturists and botanists, including John Cameron and Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel, in the late 19th century, as part of ornamental avenue planting to beautify cantonments, the species gradually spread across Indian cities. Over time, the city’s mild weather and broad avenues made it an urban resident.
* “The tree is native to Central and South America, but it acclimatises very well to tropical and subtropical climates,” says Akshay Heblikar, director of Eco-Watch.
The Bloom Calendar
* The neotropical tree grows up to 30m (98ft) and usually begins flowering roughly 6-8 years after being planted. The peak bloom occurs between February and early summer.
*Leaf drop period – just before flowering to create a cluster of pink flowers resembling cotton candy.
Same Same, But Different
Interestingly, Bengaluru is home to several lookalikes, with common sightings including:
* Pink-flowering tabebuia (in varied shades)
* Tabebuia argentea (yellow blooms)
* And the related Tecoma species. “Many times Tecoma is confused with the pink trumpet… they belong to the same family but are different plants,” clarifies Sunitha Rani.
Living A Full Life
* Typical lifespan: Nearly 50 years (varies by conditions)
* Ecologist G Ravikanth notes the species was historically favoured because it grows quickly and needs limited upkeep. Nishanth, on the other hand, sums up its urban appeal, stating, “It is one of the beautiful fast-growing trees that can sustain heat.”
Beyond Pretty
* “The bark and leaf extracts help treat fever and anaemia. It is rich in lapachol, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties,” Heblikar explains.
* Traditional references also mention its use for headaches, gastrointestinal issues and throat inflammation; however, Heblikar warns that any medicinal use should be guided by experts.
Ecological win
* Explaining the visual strategy, Ravikanth says, “The complete tree goes into flowering – what we call mass flowering, to attract a large number of pollinators.”
* At the same time, experts warn against overdependence. “It should not become a monoculture… more diversification should happen,” opines Tree Doctor Vijay Nishanth.