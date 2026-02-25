Where’s the ‘lit’ in Lit Fests?

Lit fests can be cultural events too

I feel that most people (non-readers or occasional readers like myself) do see it as a cultural fest. For some, it’s another avenue for recreation and that is alright. For me, it was about the vibe and famous faces I could meet; the most recent one I attended was the Bangalore Literature Festival and enjoyed the fun I had with my friends, most. At Vir Das and Shashi Tharoor’s sessions, I was all ears. But I will be honest, none of it made me want to read more. Books and writers should ideally be at the core, but like everything else, this is also about revenue and the number of books sold, so I understand why celebs are drawn in.