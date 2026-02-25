Youngster arrested for assaulting senior citizen in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A youth has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 65-year-old man on RR Layout Road in the city after an argument over honking.

The victim has been identified as D Nanjundappa of Vinayaka Layout in Nagadevanahalli. The accused has been identified as Naveen of Nagadevanahalli.

The incident happened between 5.50 pm and 6.10 pm on Saturday in front of the accused’s house.

Naveen, who was driving his car, started honking to alert the motorcyclists who had parked their vehicles in front of his house. Assuming that he was blocking the road, Nanjundappa, who was walking in front of the accused’s house, moved aside. When Naveen kept honking, Nanjundappa told him that the stretch was wide enough for his vehicle to go. Soon, an argument broke out between them when Nanjundappa advised Naveen to proceed further.

Naveen, who got out of his car, allegedly started abusing Nanjundappa even as he kept walking on the footpath. Naveen followed him in his car for a few metres where he got out of his vehicle and allegedly assaulted Nanjundappa.

Based on a complaint from Nanjundappa, Kengeri police arrested Naveen. “The police, who checked the CCTVs in the vicinity, found the accused assaulting Nanjundappa for no fault of his. Despite Naveen’s parents trying to stop him, he pushed them aside and assaulted Nanjundappa,” said the police.