20 ABVP activists held for vandalism at Azim Premji University in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Sarjapura police on Wednesday arrested 20 activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for trespassing and assaulting security guards and a student, as well as vandalising property, on the Azim Premji University premises on Tuesday.

The ABVP activists allegedly went on a rampage during their protest against a programme held on the university premises, which they termed as “anti-national”. Police told TNIE that several activists were taken into custody on Tuesday evening, of whom 20 were later formally arrested following a complaint. The accused, aged between 18 and 25, are students of different colleges in the city.

According to the FIR filed on Tuesday by S Wilson (56), the university’s security manager, around 25 ABVP activists gathered outside the university’s main entrance, raised slogans, and waved the Tricolour after a post about a programme was uploaded on the university website. During the protest, the activists allegedly entered the premises and assaulted security guards and a first-year BA student. They also allegedly issued death threats to the security staff and smeared black paint on the signboard, besides writing slogans such as “ban SPARK” and “ban AISA”.