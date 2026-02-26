Bengaluru airport inks pact on Europe-India cargo corridor

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, announced on Wednesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Frankfurt Airport to facilitate and support cargo connectivity between India and Europe.

“Under the MoU, both airports aim to establish a structured framework focused on joint trade lane analytics, digital corridor development, pharma integrity standards and knowledge exchange to improve visibility, reduce dwell times and deliver more predictable service levels for cargo stakeholders,” a BIAL statement said.

The agreement is contextualised by the EU–India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), aiming to facilitate faster market access, said Girish Nair, chief operating officer at BIAL.