Bengaluru East City Corporation forms panel to monitor flood management

BENGALURU: Ahead of the monsoon season, Bengaluru East City Corporation has constituted a flood management committee to implement comprehensive urban flood management measures and prevent waterlogging in the city.

East City Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh said the committee was formed in view of increasing incidents of urban flooding caused by rapid urbanisation, obstruction to the smooth flow of rainwater, encroachments on stormwater drains, drainage issues, and gaps in emergency response systems.

The committee will coordinate and implement pre-monsoon preparedness measures, supervise the cleaning and maintenance of stormwater drains, rajakaluves and underground drainage systems, identify waterlogging-prone areas, and develop permanent solutions. It will also establish an effective emergency response mechanism.

Key functions of the committee include mapping flood-prone and vulnerable areas, removing encroachments that obstruct the natural flow of rainwater, deploying pumps and implementing temporary mitigation measures in waterlogged areas, and ensuring prompt redressal of public complaints.

The committee is headed by the Commissioner and comprises officials from the corporation and various departments, including Public Works, Bescom, Police, District Disaster Management Authority, South Western Railway and other departments.