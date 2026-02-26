Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project to serve 19 lakh commuters, take 40,000 buses off roads

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), once completed, will cater to nearly 19 lakh passengers and help remove around 40,000 buses from city roads, easing congestion, Lakshman Singh, Managing Director of Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), has said.
The project will eliminate around 24 level crossings and integrate with 17 Metro stations, 22 railway stations, and the bus network wherever feasible, he added.
The MD was speaking while delivering a presentation on ‘Building Tomorrow’s Cities with Integrated Rail Network’ at Concrete Panorama & Deminar 2026, organised by the Indian Concrete Institute, Bengaluru Centre, on Wednesday.
He highlighted that the Rs 23,342 crore project spans 148-km with 57 stations across four corridors — Sampige, Mallige, Parijata and Kanaka — collectively branded as ‘Samparka’, meaning connectivity.
“According to IISc data, the network is projected to carry 19 lakh passengers daily by 2027 if all corridors are ready,” he said, adding that this would effectively remove nearly 40,000 buses from city roads, significantly easing the congestion,” Singh said.
The presentation also added that the suburban network will integrate with 17 Metro stations, 22 railways stations and major bus depots, ensuring seamless multi-modal connectivity. Stations are being designed with universal accessibility, additionally installing solar panels, water harvesting systems and sustainable building practices that aims to reduce nearly 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually and harvest 22 million litres of water per year, he said.
A key highlight of the presentation was the design of the Yeshwantpur interchange, which will integrate suburban rail, Metro and Railways. The five-storey station will feature two basement parking levels and stacked corridors, with two suburban corridors running one above the other which will be a first-of-its-kind configuration in the city.
To enable high-frequency suburban operations, around 24 level crossings will be eliminated. In dense areas where conventional flyovers are impractical, K-RIDE plans to elevate Indian Railways tracks using innovative retaining wall and track-shifting techniques without major traffic disruption or large-scale displacement, Singh added.