Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project to serve 19 lakh commuters, take 40,000 buses off roads

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), once completed, will cater to nearly 19 lakh passengers and help remove around 40,000 buses from city roads, easing congestion, Lakshman Singh, Managing Director of Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), has said.

The project will eliminate around 24 level crossings and integrate with 17 Metro stations, 22 railway stations, and the bus network wherever feasible, he added.

The MD was speaking while delivering a presentation on ‘Building Tomorrow’s Cities with Integrated Rail Network’ at Concrete Panorama & Deminar 2026, organised by the Indian Concrete Institute, Bengaluru Centre, on Wednesday.

He highlighted that the Rs 23,342 crore project spans 148-km with 57 stations across four corridors — Sampige, Mallige, Parijata and Kanaka — collectively branded as ‘Samparka’, meaning connectivity.

“According to IISc data, the network is projected to carry 19 lakh passengers daily by 2027 if all corridors are ready,” he said, adding that this would effectively remove nearly 40,000 buses from city roads, significantly easing the congestion,” Singh said.