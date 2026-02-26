Bengaluru tunnel road project is data-driven, meets NGT norms, says B-SMILE chief

BENGALURU: The proposed North-South (Silk Board Junction to Hebbal) tunnel road project in Bengaluru is being executed through a completely data-driven approach and the project will proceed in adherence to all guidelines laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), said BS Prahalad, Director (Technical), Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE), on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 11th edition of the Biennial Concrete Panorama & Deminar 2026 organised by the Indian Concrete Institute, Prahalad said 4,168 pages of documents are submitted before the Karnataka High Court and the detailed records include technical data and assessments relevant to the project. “The project is going forward completely on a data-driven basis,” he said.

He said the Adani Group is the lowest bidder for the tunnel works. The financial bids have been opened and are under evaluation by a committee of which he is a member.

Addressing concerns regarding the proposed alignment near Lalbagh Botanical Garden, particularly about potential damage to its plutonic rock formations, Prahalad said the issue has been adequately examined. “We have already conducted an Environmental Impact Assessment.

If anyone raises specific technical concerns about possible impacts, we are open-minded and ready to adopt appropriate mitigation measures,” he said. He added that he had visited Lalbagh three times to study the rock formations and that a detailed environmental management plan is in place. “We (officials) do not intend to harm the environment, we are citizens too,” he said, urging everyone to avoid generalised opposition without a technical basis.