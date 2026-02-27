BWSSB-IISc deploy AI for groundwater analysis

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to analyse the city’s groundwater data using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the first time.

Comprehensive precautionary measures have been initiated across 65 critical wards, said BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar. An IISc-led team utilised AI to analyse real-time data gathered through IoT (Internet of Things) technology. This advanced analysis pinpointed a potential water scarcity in 65 specific wards across Bengaluru. Armed with this predictive data, BWSSB is fully prepared to tackle the situation.

To ensure proper utilisation and management of water, the Board has issued several strict directives, such as water conservation and strict penalties. Using drinking water for non-essential purposes such as washing vehicles, gardening, and cleaning courtyards will now attract strict fines.

“The use of treated water has been made mandatory for all building construction activities. Keeping the summer demand in mind, properties in the 65 identified wards that currently lack a water supply will be identified and provided with connections,” said Manohar in a release.

He also added that apartment complexes within these jurisdictions will also receive fast-tracked water connections. The BWSSB is also rejuvenating lakes with treated water: The board has also identified slums and highly populated zones facing water stress and decided to install ‘Sintex tanks’ and set up temporary water distribution centres.