Deleting dad’s name from birth certificate won’t affect rights: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths, Bengaluru, to change the name of the minor girl as per the request of the mother, who wanted to remove the name of her abandoned live-in partner and add her name and her family name in the child’s birth certificate issued on March 4, 2017.

The High Court held that the proposed change of the minor’s name, while retaining the father’s name in the birth certificate, does not affect substantive legal rights and is legally permissible. The insertion of the maternal derivative or family name in the birth certificate does not affect any substantive legal rights of any person. The biological and legal relationship between the child and the father, including the child’s rights of inheritance, succession, and maintenance, remains unaltered. The change is one of nomenclature and identity that reflects the actual family environment in which the child is being raised, the court said.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order on February 17, allowing the petition filed by a minor daughter, represented by her mother, seeking directions to the Registrar for a change of name of an eight-year-old girl.

The HC stated that the mother, the sole custodial parent, has every right to determine the name by which her minor daughter shall be known. This is an aspect of parental authority that is recognised under law.