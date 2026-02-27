Free auto driving training for women, transgenders: Minister Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday said discussions would be held with the State to introduce additional welfare schemes and facilities for the auto drivers’ community, with initiatives aimed at empowering women and transgenders in the sector. He said appropriate measures will be announced after the budget.

A free auto driving and skill development training programme at BTM Layout was inaugurated, organised in collaboration with Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) and CGI under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The Minister said auto-rickshaws remain the backbone of Bengaluru’s transport system and described the programme as a commendable effort towards economic self-reliance.

Under the initiative, over 500 women and transgender persons across nine assembly constituencies received professional training to become certified auto drivers. Organisers plan to expand the programme to all assembly constituencies in the coming days.