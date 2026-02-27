Karnataka govt to meet MLAs to tackle pollution in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said that the government would convene a meeting with all 28 MLAs from Bengaluru and officials of local urban bodies to discuss the worsening pollution situation in the city.
The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister DK Shivakumar. On Thursday, Khandre held a meeting with senior officials on the request of Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar. He said that water, air and noise pollution levels are increasing in Bengaluru and this needs cooperation from elected representatives irrespective of political parties. Suresh Kumar said dust on roads has affected air quality in the city.
This is causing breathing issues for young children. There is a need to check air pollution level in Bengaluru, he urged the minister. The minister said that AQI assessment is being carried out in Bengaluru through 11 fixed monitoring stations and 13 mobile units.
He directed environment department officials that if the AQI value exceeds 100, notices should be issued to the local bodies concerned, instructing them to bring it under control within a stipulated time frame. He said that if no action is taken, cases should be filed as per the rules.
Khandre said local bodies have been told to tackle the issue of single-use plastic waste in Bengaluru by forming awareness teams. The environment department will also conduct an audit of waste treatment plants in the state. The meeting also included discussions on measures undertaken by the environment department under the Water Act and Air Act to control pollution in the city.
EXPEDITE TENDER PROCESS FOR STP, UGD FOR CHANNAPATNA’S LAKES: UPA LOKAYUKTA TO OFFICIALS
BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra on Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South and Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) to speed up the process of floating a tender of Rs 128 crore for Underground Drainage (UGD) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) work in Channapatna town of Bengaluru South district, to save lakes, including Kudlur Lake. During the review of 11 suo motu cases registered on pollution and encroachment of lakes, Justice Phaneendra took up TNIE’s report ‘Channapatna lakes choked by sewage, lack UGD system’ published on May 15, 2025. Justice Phaneendra had visited the lakes in July 2025.
KUWSDB Executive Engineer Pavithra explained that she had prepared a revised proposal for Rs 128crore for the STP and UGD of the town, and the project was ready to be implemented. However, she said she was awaiting earmarking of the buffer zone of Kanva river so she could float the tender. The Upa Lokayukta directed Assistant Director of Land Records (ADLR) Prakhyath to identify the buffer zone immediately so the tender can be floated.
Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth V Gurukar also promised to speed up work. Meanwhile, Assistant Executive Engineer Kotresh HM, minor irrigation department, informed that encroachment of 3 acres 36 guntas of Kudlur Lake has been removed, and for the peripheral bund and fencing of three lakes, a project report had been sent to the government for funds.
Taluk Panchayat executive officer Sandeep submitted that he had deployed personnel on a beat system to visit and install CCTVs in black spots to ensure no chicken waste is dumped in lakes.