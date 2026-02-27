Karnataka govt to meet MLAs to tackle pollution in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said that the government would convene a meeting with all 28 MLAs from Bengaluru and officials of local urban bodies to discuss the worsening pollution situation in the city.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister DK Shivakumar. On Thursday, Khandre held a meeting with senior officials on the request of Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar. He said that water, air and noise pollution levels are increasing in Bengaluru and this needs cooperation from elected representatives irrespective of political parties. Suresh Kumar said dust on roads has affected air quality in the city.

This is causing breathing issues for young children. There is a need to check air pollution level in Bengaluru, he urged the minister. The minister said that AQI assessment is being carried out in Bengaluru through 11 fixed monitoring stations and 13 mobile units.

He directed environment department officials that if the AQI value exceeds 100, notices should be issued to the local bodies concerned, instructing them to bring it under control within a stipulated time frame. He said that if no action is taken, cases should be filed as per the rules.

Khandre said local bodies have been told to tackle the issue of single-use plastic waste in Bengaluru by forming awareness teams. The environment department will also conduct an audit of waste treatment plants in the state. The meeting also included discussions on measures undertaken by the environment department under the Water Act and Air Act to control pollution in the city.