Mercury shoots up in March, Bengaluru max temp is over 30 degree Celsius

BENGALURU: It’s still February, but Bengaluru city, once known for its salubrious weather, is already feeling the heat. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, from Saturday (Feb 21) onwards, the city’s maximum temperature crossed 30 degrees Celsius. According to IMD officials, just before summer kicks in officially in March, the mercury suddenly shoots up in Bengaluru in February-end, with an increase in maximum temperatures.

“An increase in city temperatures in February has been seen over the past two decades in the city, after its transformation as the IT capital of India. A lot of trees have been cut for development, and concretisation has increased, resulting in the creation of heat islands. Hence, there is an impact on city temperatures,” said an official.

On February 21, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius; on February 22, it recorded 32.4 degrees; on February 23, it was 32.8 degrees, on February 24, it was 31.1 degrees, and on February 25, the city recorded 31.6 degrees Celsius.

As per data, maximum temperature of over 34 degrees Celsius has been recorded in 2025, 2024, 2021, 2019 and 2016. An all-time high of 35.9 degrees Celsius was recorded on February 17, 2005.

Following early heat trends, health experts have warned of gastrointestinal infections during summer, and given tips to beat the summer heat like staying hydrated and avoid going out between the peak hours of noon and 3pm.

February fever

2018 Feb 28 33 degree celsius

2019 Feb 26 35.5 degree celsius

2020 Feb 16 33.1 degree celsius

2021 Feb 27 34.1 degree celsius

2022 Feb 22 31.8 degree celsius

2023 Feb 16 30.9 degree celsius

2024 Feb 24 34.5 degree celsius

2025 Feb 20 34.4 degree celsius