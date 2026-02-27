Rowdy hacked to death in front of mom in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old rowdysheeter was murdered in front of his mother in Sampigehalli police station limits, around 9.30pm Wednesday. Pavan Kumar, a resident of Amarajyothi Layout in Thanisandra, returned home after closing his bakery. A gang of six men on three two-wheelers hacked him to death just outside his house.

The men were wearing helmets. On July 11, 2023, Pavan, a rowdy listed with DJ Halli police station, was arrested for the murder of another rowdy Kapila, near DJ Halli. Kapila was also murdered by a gang of six assailants who had covered their faces with helmets. Pavan, who was accused number five, had come out on bail in May last year. Police suspect the murder was in retaliation to the 2023 murder.

Just a few days before the murder, Pavan had told his mother about the threat to his life from Kapila’s brother Prem, suspected to have been following Pavan for the past few days.

“Since Pavan was trying to lead a reformed life, his family had helped him start a bakery in Rajanukunte, which was opened around 45 days ago. On Wednesday night, when Pavan was parking his scooter outside his house, the accused attacked him with lethal weapons. When Pavan started screaming in pain, his mother rushed out of her house and pleaded with the gang to let her son go but he was murdered,” said an officer.