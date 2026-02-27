Woman’s body found near farmland in Bengaluru's Varthur

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old woman who went to fetch her mobile phone which she had forgotten at her workplace, was found dead under mysterious conditions on a farm in Siddapura, in Varthur police station limits on Thursday morning. The woman, a native of West Bengal, was working in the housekeeping department of a private firm in Brookefield, near Whitefield.

The deceased was identified as Sonali Khatun, who lived with her 33-year-old husband Babu Shek, two children and 60-year-old mother, near Royal English School in Siddapura. Shek is a construction labourer. The family, from Murshidabad in West Bengal, had come to the city for work a year ago.

Around 7.30pm Wednesday, Khatun came home and told her husband that she had forgotten her mobile at her workplace. She left home to bring her mobile phone back, and also took her husband's phone with her. When she did not return till late in the night, her family tried to contact her. Her husband's phone rang once and was later switched off. Shek immediately approached Varthur police.

"The woman is suspected to have been strangled to death. When police started searching for her, they found her body in farmland in the vicinity of her house. A case of murder was registered by Varthur police against the unidentified accused.

Mobile phones of both the victim and her husband are missing. The body was shifted to Vydehi Hospital for postmortem. It appears the murder could be for gain. We are not ruling out the possibility of somebody known to the victim being involved. The victim has a 14-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter," police said.