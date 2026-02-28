Bengaluru all set to get Centre of Excellence in gaming

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is all set to have a centre of excellence (COE) in gaming and host a gaming summit to encourage youngsters pursue career opportunities in the sector.

Addressing a panel discussion on Karnataka’s Creative Growth Blueprint: Policy, Innovation and Investment at the 7th edition of GAFX 2026, Pramod Patil, the general manager of events and promotions at AVGC, a wing of the department of IT&BT, said, “In order to attract more youngsters to gaming and also to boost the existing startups in Bengaluru that have invested in this sector, the state government will establish a COE in gaming in Bengaluru. Tenders have been floated, and we are expecting some private firms to invest in it. Our department has allocated Rs 10 crore for the same, however, it is not sufficient. If private firms take interest, the investment can be expanded.”

Patil added, “The department is also planning to host a separate summit for gaming, so that more companies from across the globe can come forward to contribute to this sector.”

Gauri Sriram, a co-founder of Studio56 Animation said the current AVGC-XR 2024–29 policy must also include provisions to support animation studios and startups in terms of marketing and distribution cost of the projects. She said, “It is a matter of pride that Bengaluru-based project ‘Mission Santa: Yoyo to the Rescue’ saw a theatrical release and ran successfully in theatres for three weeks. But when such big projects are released, studios have to be supported by the government in terms of distribution and marketing costs. It is one way to keep the AVGC sector going.”

Viren of Zebu studios stressed that there is a need for a separate policy to limit the use of AI in the AVGC sector, so that the technology doesn’t kill jobs of artists and creators. “I am working on drafting the policy in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science. The final version of the draft will be soon submitted to the department of IT&BT,” he said.