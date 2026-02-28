Bengaluru Karaga to be held on April 1, celebrations to mirror Mysuru Dasara: Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday announced that the historical Bengaluru Karaga will be held on April 1. He stated that the lighting decorations and events in and around Dharmarayaswamy Temple, Chickpet, will be inspired by Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

The minister said that installation of security cameras and other security arrangements will be the responsibility of Central City Corporation. The preparations inside the temple will be done by the Muzrai department.

“The illumination will be done on Avenue Road, Mysore Bank Circle, Hudson Circle, Corporation Building, JC Road, Cottonpete and surroundings. Directions for made for sufficient barricading, mobile toilets and their maintenance during the event” stated the minister.

Reddy also added that a meeting with stakeholders will again be held on March 10. He said that directions are made to the police and concerned officials to look for places to hold cultural events on the lines of Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

Reddy said sufficient budget will be allotted from the Central City Corporation under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), “the expenses for lighting and other arrangements outside will all be borne by the corporation, and they will settle the bills.” For programmes inside the temple premises, the fund from the temple development fund will be utilized and the committee headed by C Narayanaswamy will monitor the Karaga celebrations.

C Narayanaswamy, President of the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple Karaga Committee, said the Karaga will be held for 11 days and flag hoisting is on March 24. “Veerakumaras who take out procession will fast, and Gnanendra Swamy, who has taken the Karaga for the last 15 years, is likely to lead the Karaga procession this time as well. The final decision will be taken in a meeting”, said Narayanaswamy.