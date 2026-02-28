Karnataka HC directs GBA to reconsider diverting SWDs, or restore drains

Dismissing both the petitions recently, Justice R Nataraj stated that a map of the area was placed on record by the expert panel constituted by the state government, as well as the building plan filed by the petitioners, which goes to show that if the SWD, as it ran through Sy.Nos. 7 and 11 are preserved, it would be difficult for owners of the respective properties to develop them, as it would cut through their properties, and they may have to set apart the applicable buffer.

“The fact that the course of these drains have been altered is evident from the report of the expert committee. While Mantri Tranquil has pushed drain-I to the edge of its property, it has closed off drain-II. Therefore, the involvement of erstwhile owners of Sy.No. 7 in effacing the SWD from the master plan in collusion with officials of BDA cannot be ruled out,” the court observed.

The petitioners contended that the land falls in the residential zone in the Comprehensive Development Plan, 1995, and there was no mention of the SWD running through the lands, and construction was carried out as per the sanctioned plan. The court stated that the contention is inconsequential, as once the land is vested in the state government, unless it is shown that rights are created in respect of that land, no one, including the petitioners, can claim any right, title or interest over it, even if a master plan does not reflect it.

Flooding alien to Bengaluru

The High Court observed that every Bengalurean was of the impression that there can be no flooding in their city, though several low-lying areas where the poor lived were frequently inundated.

The administration woke up only when an upscale/rich locality where the rich and famous lived came under water, and several vehicles worth hundreds of crores were found floating. In the instant case, this court has conducted several exercises to find out whether there is encroachment over the SWD, and every exercise has shown there is encroachment.

The HC stated that in order to ensure the arteries of these water bodies are kept sacrosanct, the British excluded them from assessment and gave us a blueprint etched in stone, so they are maintained for posterity.

We have to thank the British for the topographical survey and great Trigonometrical Survey of India, which they did on donkeys’ backs using basic equipment, and giving us a document that continues to be a beacon for survey and revenue administration for over a hundred years. It is unfortunate that despite the technological advancement, we are unable to conduct a second general survey in the state of Karnataka.