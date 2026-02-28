PRR farmers’ body opposes 2,560-acre land acquisition for Tumkur–Hosur Road project

BENGALURU: The Peripheral Ring Road Farmers and Site Owners’ Association (PRR Raitha Hagu Niveshanadarara Sangha) has opposed the state government’s move to acquire 2,560 acres of land to implement the PRR-1 project (Tumkur Road–Hosur Road).

Ramesh Krishna, general secretary of the association, on Friday said the process initiated to award compensation for land losers is anti-farmer. “Any major infrastructure project should have a DPR (detailed project report). Moreover, at least 80% of land acquisition should be completed. The government is going ahead with the PRR project without these aspects. Inviting tenders in such a situation is unfair and illegal,” he said.

The BDA’s compensation proposal is unjust and inadequate. It violates the principles of fair compensation. “The government is going ahead with compensation based on guideline values as per BDA’s 2016 rules. But our demand is that land be acquired and compensation paid under the 2013 Act,” he said.

The association demanded that the state government and BDA strictly follow the statutory procedures under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (RFCTLARR Act, 2013). This includes market-linked valuation, social impact assessment (SIA), public hearings, rehabilitation and resettlement and time-bound and just compensation.

The association said that its aim is to seek urgent attention to the procedural, legal, environmental, and compensation-related violations by BDA in the implementation of the PRR/BBC project.