Sense-ational: Multi-sensory arts festival on in Bengaluru this weekend

As we navigate the world relying on our eyes and enjoy art, too, through the beauty of colours, lights, human expressions we take in from films, paintings, and performances of all kinds – it’s easy to forget that the other five senses are there too. Always alert, picking up on scents, sounds, textures and tastes that round out our experience of everything but are hardly ever the complete focus of our attention. Pravaha 2026, a multi-sensory festival currently underway at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, and continuing till March 1, seeks to awaken them all. “We’re offering 15 events, each of them different in their own right and each having a sensorial element that they tap into,” explains Sandhya Kannan, the festival’s curator.

Two exhibits are on show throughout the duration of the festival. One ‘Histories of Indian Perfume’ introduces visitors to Indian perfumery through the ages with texts, paintings, records, and objects, while another, ‘First-Hand’ invites one to navigate a story while blindfolded, “In the first, curated in collaboration with the Marg Foundation, viewers will not just get to learn how perfumes evolved in India but they’ll also get to smell some wonderful things. The second, by artist Nitish Jain is an experience with just 10 people in each session. They run through a story that plays on headphones and through the progression of the story, they are listening, tasting, smelling, and touching things, even drawing sometimes. It essentially taps into how you experience your world even without seeing, simply because of how much sensorial knowledge you already possess. In a climate where you are constantly mediating your experience with the world through the phone or laptop, it is 90 minutes where you’re completely devoid of technological interference, which I find refreshing,” comments Kannan.