Two arrested for stealing Rs 91 lakh from real estate firm in Bengaluru; Rs 81 lakh recovered

BENGALURU: An employee of a real estate firm along with his friend have been arrested by the Sadashivanagar police on charges of stealing around Rs 91 lakh in cash from his work place on BEL Road on February 20.

The main accused, Dhananjay, who was working as an accountant-cum-cashier had a clear idea of the daily transactions. He then hatched a plot along with three friends to steal the cash. The police have recovered about Rs 81 lakh and the remaining amount has been spent by the accused. Search for two more accused is on.

Praveen Naik is the other arrested. Thippesh and Sunil are yet to be nabbed. All the accused hail from Shivamogga and Davanagere. The realtor, in his complaint stated that he had kept Rs 1.76 crore in the office. The accused had gained entry by breaking open the glass panel. Of the Rs 1.76 crore, the accused had stolen around Rs 91 lakh. Two days later, Naik was arrested in Shivamogga.

The car used in the crime was also recovered. Based on Naik’s statements, cashier from the office was arrested. The accused claims to have committed the theft to become rich. “We recovered the cash from the father of another accused, who is yet to be arrested, at a house in Shivamogga,” said the police.