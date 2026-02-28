Woman stabs gym trainer boyfriend for ignoring her in Bengaluru; surrenders to cops

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old woman surrendered before the Bidadi police on Thursday night after stabbing her gym trainer boyfriend in anger over his separation from her.

The incident took place near the Silk Farm Quarters in Bidadi. The woman, identified as Sudha, was frustrated after the victim, Venugopal (27), started avoiding her owing to his alleged closeness with another woman. Both Sudha and Venugopal were reportedly in a relationship for nearly five years.

Venugopal is said to have distanced himself from Sudha over the past few days and is also alleged to have started avoiding her, even at the gym, and has not responded to her phone calls.

On Thursday evening, Sudha, after making repeated phone calls, asked Venugopal to meet her near her house, saying she wanted to discuss something urgently.

When the victim went to meet her, both of them engaged in a verbal altercation. During a heated argument, Sudha took a knife and stabbed Venugopal. Sensing danger, the victim on his own rushed to a nearby hospital.

“Sensing the gravity of her act, the woman walked to the Bidadi police station and surrendered,” the police said.