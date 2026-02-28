Yelachenahalli residents mull dumping garbage at GBA office as protest

BENGALURU: Residents of HT Line, Ilyas Nagar, Shani Mahatma Temple vicinity, Indian School area, Fayazabad-Raghavendra School surroundings, Basappa Reddy Compound, Pipeline Road and other areas in Yelachenahalli in Bengaluru South City Corporation are tolerating the stench of rotting garbage piled up on street corners.

Gulab Pasha, activist from Swaraj India, said the issue of garbage collection was escalated to ward engineers and assistant general manager, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), and contractor Hemanth, but was not addressed for the past 15 days.

“The majority of residents here are downtrodden, and are vulnerable to infections due to garbage piles and bad stench, but the stakeholders have done very little or nothing to clear the waste. Some frustrated residents were contemplating hiring a tractor and dumping mounds of waste at the GBA head office as a protest,” said Pasha.

The residents say that due to garbage, residents are also facing mosquitoes, and not just foul smell, infestation and serious health hazards for residents.

Despite DyCM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar announcing special drives and “mission-mode” cleanliness initiatives for the city, the reality on the ground remains unchanged. The residents stated, “If the DyCM’s initiative truly had value, we wouldn’t be forced to live amid piles of garbage. Announcements and photo-ops cannot clean Bengaluru; only consistent work and strict accountability can. As long as officials fail to perform, these initiatives hold no real meaning for citizens.”

The residents have demanded immediate clearance of garbage in all affected zones, daily and transparent monitoring of waste collection, action against negligent officials, including deputy GM of BSWML, health inspectors and marshals -- community involvement and ward-level accountability mechanisms.