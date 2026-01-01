1,500 artists to showcase their works at Chitrasanthe on January 4 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is set to host the 23rd edition of Chitrasanthe at Chitrakala Parishath as well as on Kumara Krupa Road and Crescent Road on Sunday. The day-long event, being organised by the Parishath, will run from 8 am to 8 pm with ‘Environment’ as the theme. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event, while Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will officially open the art exhibition. Several ministers and MLAs are expected to participate.

Chitrasanthe has been organised uninterruptedly since 2003 and is regarded as a major platform for emerging artists. With the motto -- An artwork for every home -- the event aims to make art accessible to the public. Artworks on display will range from Rs 100 to several lakh rupees, with the Parishath not charging any commission, ensuring that proceeds go directly to the participating artists.

This year, more than 1,500 artists selected from over 3,000 applications from 22 states and four Union territories will participate. To accommodate artists who could not be allotted physical space, a virtual art gallery has been created, that will be available till January 31, enabling art lovers worldwide to view and contact artists directly.

Dedicated areas have been set up for senior citizen and specially-abled artists, and all participants will receive free stalls, meals and drinking water, while around 400 outstation artists will be provided free accommodation.

A key highlight this year is a nature-based thematic exhibition organised jointly with the Vanalok Foundation, focusing on Bengaluru’s environmental challenges. The exhibition will explore themes such as rivers, forests, wildlife, human coexistence, climate change, and the city’s geological formation.