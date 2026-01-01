Bannerghatta Biological Park sees surge in visitors

As per the data recorded in the park, around 1,09,873 people visited the park from December 20, 2025. The highest numbers recorded were on December 25, 26, 27 and 28 which are 18,152, 15,595, 19,496 and 21,069, respectively.

Sen added, "People who visit the park are more curious about observing elephants, lions, leopards, which are bigger animals, and there is a lot of fascination around these animals. However, they must also observe animals like deer and himalayan black bear which have interesting features and can kindle the curiosity among visitors, especially children. There is also a butterfly park, which can again help the young minds learn more about its lifecycle."

In 2023-24, a total of 1,66,330 people visited during Christmas vacations and in 2022-23, 1,60,990 people visited. Besides, Sen emphasised that people must pay attention to do's and don'ts when they visit the park.

He said, "Though we have put up signage boards in the park on dos and don'ts, most of the visitors don't adhere to it. They must understand that shouting and playing loud music disturb animals, birds, and their movements. They must also make sure to keep watch on children and maintain safe distance with animals. Teasing animals or feeding them is harmful. Whenever our guards see people involved in such activities, they stop them."