Bannerghatta Biological Park sees surge in visitors

BENGALURU: The Bannerghatta Biological Park has witnessed a steady increase in footfall in the past few days, all thanks to the Christmas and New Year holidays for schools, colleges, and a few private companies in the IT sector.
Speaking to TNIE, Surya Sen, Executive Director of Bannerghatta Biological Park, said, "Usually, the footfall is around 8,000 to 9,000 on normal days. But since it is Christmas vacation, more people are visiting the biological park along with their families."
"According to the data that we have, around 21,069 footfalls were recorded on December 28, Sunday. Last year, during Christmas vacations between December 20, 2024 to January 5, 2025, the footfall recorded was 1,89,309. This year, we are likely to break all the records of the previous years," he added.
As per the data recorded in the park, around 1,09,873 people visited the park from December 20, 2025. The highest numbers recorded were on December 25, 26, 27 and 28 which are 18,152, 15,595, 19,496 and 21,069, respectively.
Sen added, "People who visit the park are more curious about observing elephants, lions, leopards, which are bigger animals, and there is a lot of fascination around these animals. However, they must also observe animals like deer and himalayan black bear which have interesting features and can kindle the curiosity among visitors, especially children. There is also a butterfly park, which can again help the young minds learn more about its lifecycle."
In 2023-24, a total of 1,66,330 people visited during Christmas vacations and in 2022-23, 1,60,990 people visited. Besides, Sen emphasised that people must pay attention to do's and don'ts when they visit the park.
He said, "Though we have put up signage boards in the park on dos and don'ts, most of the visitors don't adhere to it. They must understand that shouting and playing loud music disturb animals, birds, and their movements. They must also make sure to keep watch on children and maintain safe distance with animals. Teasing animals or feeding them is harmful. Whenever our guards see people involved in such activities, they stop them."