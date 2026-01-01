Bengaluru rings in 2026 with festive crowds, tighter security and regulated celebrations

BENGALURU: Bengaluru welcomed 2026 with vibrant celebrations as lakhs of people thronged the Central Business District (CBD), Indiranagar, Electronics City and Koramangala to mark the big hour. The city wore a festive look with music, countdown events and private parties adding to the cheer. A loud roar of celebration echoed across neighbourhoods as the clock struck midnight, accompanied by firecrackers and warm New Year wishes.
The CBD streets were brightly illuminated, while pubs and clubs were packed, following weeks of advance bookings. Revellers danced on the streets, even as many preferred cosy house parties with friends and family. Bakeries showcased an array of cakes and sweets, adding to the celebratory spirit.
Clubs and pubs said this year’s parties were festive but firmly regulated, with tighter crowd limits, enhanced security and strict curfew compliance shaping how the night unfolded.
Venue owners said the focus was on preventing overcrowding and ensuring women felt safe in busy party spaces. Anirudh Kheny, managing partner at Keen Mustard Ventures, which owns Daysie and partners Suzy Q, said, “We increased the number of bouncers and added dedicated female bouncers so women felt comfortable even when it was crowded. There was music, decorations and all the New Year energy, but safety came first,” he said. Kheny added that clubs were particularly vigilant about underage drinking, with IDs being thoroughly cross-checked at entry.
Thejus Shuvrama, founder of Juliet and 2 Moons, said venues had consciously moved away from packed dance floors. “The idea was to have a safe New Year’s Eve, not a wild one. We capped numbers, added security and strictly followed the 1am curfew,” he said.
Tight security, no untoward incidents
To ensure security of the public, especially women and children, watchtowers, women help desks and Channamma Pade teams, and women police officers in mufti were deployed across the city. More than 20,000 police personnel were on duty, deployed every 50 metres in the CBD and other major locations.
For swift action against mischief or violations, police set up ‘magic boxes’ with continuous CCTV surveillance, integrating feeds from public and private cameras.
Meanwhile, a group of four youths, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, who argued with police personnel on Church Street, was taken into preventive custody.
In view of heavy footfall in the city centre, Koramangala and other areas — especially after the stampede during RCB victory celebrations — police used heat-map technology to monitor crowd density. Anti-stampede squads were deployed for smooth crowd movement. Agni two-wheeler fire units and emergency vehicles were stationed near major locations. Police also conducted metal detector checks at entry points to Brigade Road and Koramangala.
To manage crowds, for the first time, police did not allow circular movement on Brigade Road and in Koramangala.