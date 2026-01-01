Bengaluru rings in 2026 with festive crowds, tighter security and regulated celebrations

BENGALURU: Bengaluru welcomed 2026 with vibrant celebrations as lakhs of people thronged the Central Business District (CBD), Indiranagar, Electronics City and Koramangala to mark the big hour. The city wore a festive look with music, countdown events and private parties adding to the cheer. A loud roar of celebration echoed across neighbourhoods as the clock struck midnight, accompanied by firecrackers and warm New Year wishes.

The CBD streets were brightly illuminated, while pubs and clubs were packed, following weeks of advance bookings. Revellers danced on the streets, even as many preferred cosy house parties with friends and family. Bakeries showcased an array of cakes and sweets, adding to the celebratory spirit.

Clubs and pubs said this year’s parties were festive but firmly regulated, with tighter crowd limits, enhanced security and strict curfew compliance shaping how the night unfolded.

Venue owners said the focus was on preventing overcrowding and ensuring women felt safe in busy party spaces. Anirudh Kheny, managing partner at Keen Mustard Ventures, which owns Daysie and partners Suzy Q, said, “We increased the number of bouncers and added dedicated female bouncers so women felt comfortable even when it was crowded. There was music, decorations and all the New Year energy, but safety came first,” he said. Kheny added that clubs were particularly vigilant about underage drinking, with IDs being thoroughly cross-checked at entry.

Thejus Shuvrama, founder of Juliet and 2 Moons, said venues had consciously moved away from packed dance floors. “The idea was to have a safe New Year’s Eve, not a wild one. We capped numbers, added security and strictly followed the 1am curfew,” he said.