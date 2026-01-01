Karnataka suspends 5,947 driving licences in 2025, Bengaluru leads with 4,479 cases

BENGALURU: The transport department of Karnataka has suspended 5,947 driving licences (DLs) across Karnataka in 2025. Among the six transport divisions in the state, Bengaluru Urban tops with 4,479 cases.

Officials said 1,512 cases, which include rash and negligent driving and riding, and other traffic violations, are still pending with RTOs. It is expected that the number of suspension cases would increase for 2025 as the department intensified the drive during Christmas holidays and New Year's Eve.

The highest number of 4,735 DL suspensions are for drinking and driving (DD). "Drinking and driving will not only harm them, but also puts at risk the lives of pedestrians and others. To bring in discipline, the department suspends DL in the very first offence for DD," said Transport Minister R Ramalinga Reddy.

Joint Commissioner of Transport Department, Bengaluru Urban Division, M Shobha said after receiving reports from the traffic department, they are sent to the regional transport offices concerned, and action is taken.

Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Traffic Bengaluru City, said that standing instructions have been issued to 53 traffic stations across to intensify the check and traffic police stationed in specific areas check motorist especially on weekends."There is zero tolerance towards DD cases. Once caught, the license is referred to the transport department for suspension with immediate effect," he said.

The transport department can suspend a licence for three to six months. "The hearing is held in some cases, and based on the replies from motorists and reports from the traffic department, further steps taken," he said.

At a glance

Total DLs suspended between April and November 2025 -5,947

Total DLs suspended in DD cases 4,735

Action awaited in referred cases for DL suspension 1,512

New cars need to pollution test for 1 yr

The transport department on the eve of New Year on Dec-31 has announced that emission validity for new vehicles will extend for one year, unlike in the past, which was for five months only. “New vehicles do not require an emission test for 1 year; after that, emission tests are mandatory at regular intervals,” the department’s X post read.