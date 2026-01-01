Lokayukta seizes Rs 1.53 crore assets from BDA official

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Tuesday unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.53 crore during raids on the premises of a survey supervisor at the Bengaluru Development Authority.

The accused has been identified as Venkatesh D Lokayukta officials searched five locations, including his residence and office, and the houses of his relatives across the city. During the raids, officials found seven sites, one house, and 6 acres and 20 guntas of agricultural land, collectively valued at Rs 90.77 lakh.

They also recovered movable assets, including Rs 2,000 in cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 29 lakh, vehicles valued at Rs 32.4 lakh, bank fixed deposits worth Rs 1.40 lakh, and other valuables.

The total value of movable assets was estimated at Rs 62 lakh. Overall, assets worth Rs 1.53 crore were seized during the operation, officials said.