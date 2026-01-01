NCB Bengaluru arrests 81, seizes 490 kg of narcotics worth Rs 270 crore in 2025

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), Bengaluru Zonal Unit, arrested 81 people, including seven foreign nationals, and seized about 490 kg of narcotic drugs worth Rs 270 crore during 2025, according to an official press release.

The seizures included hydroponic ganja (244 kg), cannabis (63 kg), cocaine (2 kg), methamphetamine (10.5 kg), psilocybin (6 kg), khat leaves (162.5 kg), 808 LSD blots, 53 units of MDMA, and other prohibited substances. The estimated international market value of the contraband is Rs 270 crore. In total, 30 cases were registered by the Bengaluru unit.

Five cases led to the dismantling of entire drug networks through sustained surveillance, resulting in the arrest of key traffickers, suppliers, receivers and kingpins. Two of these networks involved international trafficking of hydroponic ganja from Bangkok, Thailand, with traffickers intercepted at Kempegowda International Airport and subsequent arrests of suppliers, receivers and middlemen.

In two other cases, a methamphetamine cartel operating from Delhi was busted, with traffickers travelling by bus, flight and train, leading to further arrests of suppliers in the national capital. In another case, MDMA, LSD and DMT ordered via the dark net from European countries were seized through controlled deliveries, resulting in the arrest of receivers and distributors.

With effective coordination with the judiciary, sampling and certification were completed promptly, enabling the incineration of 1,902 kg of drugs. The NCB urged citizens to share information on narcotics trafficking through the MANAS—National Narcotics Helpline (1933), assuring confidentiality to informers.