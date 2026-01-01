NCB busts international khat trafficking syndicate, seizes 160 kg worth Rs eight crore

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a major international syndicate involved in khat trafficking, seizing around 160 kg of the psychotropic substance worth Rs 8 crore after a sustained intelligence-led operation.

Officials said this is the largest khat seizure in the State since the substance was brought under the NDPS Act in 2018. Preliminary investigations revealed that the contraband originated in Ethiopia and transited through Kenya, pointing to a well-organised transnational network operating across over 20 countries, including North America, Europe, the Gulf and the Middle East.

The syndicate is suspected to have dispatched over 550 parcels weighing about 2,100 kg to multiple international destinations. The network allegedly exploited the international postal and courier system, importing consignments disguised as commercial items such as tea. Bengaluru was reportedly used as a storage and distribution hub to break bulk and supply smaller quantities.

The syndicate largely comprised foreign nationals, aided by local facilitators, with several members staying in India on student and medical visas, officials said.