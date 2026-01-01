Thank you, next!: B'luru experts weigh in on the trends that will define 2026

After 2025 saw the resurgence of Y2K fashion and 70s aesthetics, 2026 will continue in the “What’s old is cool” direction, as bespoke fashion house House of Three’s founder Sounak Sen Barat puts it. He adds, “In the era of conflicts, (Ukraine, Gaza, chaotic transition phase of shifting world orders) everyone is looking for stability and stillness. Gen Z grew up with online shopping at the push of a button, now they want the opposite. They want to touch and feel things – less flash, more depth. Warm tones, handmade cable knits, ’50s inspired silhouettes, textures and tones. If your brand doesn’t have a point of view and a narrative, it gets scrolled past.” When it comes to makeup, the subtle styles of the last few years are expected to continue but with a slightly sculpted shift. “Creamy skin with just a cool red or berry shade of blush to add a pop of colour, is going to be in. The ‘w’ shaped blush popular last year is out, with blush now placed higher, on the cheekbones and blended into the hairline. This gives a subtle sculpted look without using any bronzer, contour or excessive highlighter,” explains celebrity makeup artist Rashida Pavthiwala. She adds that popular lip looks are going to one of two extremes, saying, “It will either be a subtle tinted lip gloss look with no liner or a bolder look with berry or dark brown liner filled in with a very reflective gloss.”