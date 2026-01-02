A year in transition for Namma Bengaluru

Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose” (The more things change, the more they remain the same) goes the French proverb. This is what the civil society at large can expect from 2026. I don’t say this in jest nor with my usual loaded sarcasm, but with a sense of frustration reflecting on the past few years. So, what can we possibly look forward to as a society united by our civic infrastructure woes, yet divided by the way forward to urban coexistence, perhaps?

Challenges for GBA

As a city governance model, GBA will start to face the ground realities, specifically in self-sustenance and fiscal prudence, if left without any outside grants. The teething pain of integration of parastatals remains to be tested, the effectiveness of a committee of 75 plus as a governing body at work, and the devolution of powers to local ward-level administration, skilled staffing, etc., will all face major challenges. The notional creation on paper without any planning was easy. Now, execution as they say, is everything. So, a painful transition will persist well beyond 2026. Our patience with poor city governance has run out, or has it?

Civic infra

The void for the last few years in infrastructure execution, thanks to near empty coffers and the civil contractor community that has been starved of long due payments, unwilling to take up new works, has been clearly front and centre.