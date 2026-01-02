BECC issues safety guidelines for PGs, hostels

BENGALURU: The Bangalore East City Corporation (BECC) has issued a public health and safety advisory to all paying guest accommodations, service apartments and hostels within its jurisdiction to inspect their premises and ensure strict compliance within seven days.

The premises must comply with all safety regulations as prescribed by the city corporation, along with all other applicable safety norms. This has been issued after the recent commercial-grade gas cylinder blast at a PG in Kundalahalli, which claimed the life of a techie and seriously injured three others.

Commissioner of the Bengaluru East City Corporation, D S Ramesh stated that the protocol promotes safety through use of authorised LPG connections, prohibition of excess gas cylinder storage, proper ventilation and fire safety measures, functional fire extinguishers on site, emergency exits, electrical safety and need of valid trade licenses. They also noted that special inspections will be conducted by BECC officers and penal action will be initiated on non-compliance.