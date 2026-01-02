GBA officials, 300 citizens take a 26-km footpath walk

BENGALURU: On New Year’s Day, Bengaluru hosted Walkaluru, a civic initiative aimed at highlighting pedestrian safety, walkable urban infrastructure, and sustainable city development. The 26-km group footpath walk underscored the city’s commitment to a pedestrian-friendly urban vision.

The walk commenced at 7am, with the participation of over 300 citizens and pedestrians in the age range of 9 to 76 years. Walking strictly on footpaths along the designated route, 165 participants successfully completed the 26-km distance by 6.30pm.

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, who flagged off the walk at RV Road Metro Station, said, “The footpath walk covered major corridors and localities across the city, including RV Road, Jayanagar, Siddapura, Lalbagh, KH Road, K-100 Corridor, Hosur Road, Richmond Road, Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, Cubbon Road, Halasur Lake, Cantonment Railway Station, Jayamahal, Mehkri Circle, and Yeshwanthpur. There are places which need to be fixed as they may cause injuries to pedestrians. That apart, public toilets are also essential.”

The walk also covered the 2-km K-100 Citizen’s Waterway. On this stretch, walkers observed three Kempegowda Towers, one lake, two parks, and continuous pedestrian pathways, reflecting Bengaluru’s evolving urban landscape and public space planning.

Some of the walkers highlighted the need for additional ramps at certain locations, which could improve accessibility and ease of movement.

Top officials walk along

The walk saw active participation of Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and Commissioners of South, West and North City Corporations, who walked to reclaim pedestrian rights.