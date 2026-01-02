Maintenance work triggers frequent power cuts in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Parts of Namma Bengaluru are now experiencing frequent power cuts because of maintenance work, according to officials from the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).

“Power leaks and other technical issues, including transmission and distribution (T&D) losses, can be addressed only by switching off power supply and managing with existing equipment. Prices of conductors, reactors, capacitors and other equipment have gone up. The state is unable to meet the rising costs.

So, to make do with what we have, power supply is being switched off at regular intervals to undertake maintenance work,” a senior KPTCL official said. As per data from the energy department, T&D losses amount to around 2.9% per annum, plus or minus 0.5%. This is the maximum limit set by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).