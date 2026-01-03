Flash of the past: Gen Z's show love for digital cameras to capture life moments

A soft blur, flash that rendered backgrounds black and dates stamped in the corner – these little details take one back to the 2000s, when digital cameras were all the rage and photographs felt precious. As smartphone cameras grew crisper and clearer over the past decade, they replaced the small, brick-like devices. After all, why carry two devices on nights out, to college and trips when one will do? But now, in pursuit of nostalgia, Gen Z Bengalureans are bringing digital cameras back.

“After taking a photo, I remember putting it on my laptop and seeing this warm, fuzzy glow that I couldn’t see on a phone camera. Maybe it’s a sense of nostalgia, but it reminds me of a time I was too young to remember,” says Agnij Purushothaman, who recently started using his grandfather’s 2005 Nikon digital camera after discovering it still worked. This is a pattern among many enthusiasts, reclaiming cameras that once photographed their childhoods, but this time, taking the helm to recreate the same look. Rupkatha Dutta, a master’s student in Communication Studies, who carries her father’s old camera to class regularly, adds, “On social media, the content you see is so clear it almost hurts your eyes. But digital camera pictures are so soft, your eyes feel a little light.”