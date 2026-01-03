Intruder scales ministers’ secured quarters wall, attempts to loot flat in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A shocking security lapse came to light on December 30, when a burglar entered a designated high-security zone housing top political and judicial figures, and attempted to loot an apartment.

CCTV camera footage showed that around 7.30pm, the intruder clambered over a high compound wall behind the Seven Ministers’ Quarters, an enclave where six cabinet ministers and a High Court judge reside under 24/7 police watch. From there, the burglar slipped into the adjoining Green Hall Residency and broke into a third-floor apartment, where a woman occupant raised an alarm and the intruder was caught.

What triggered serious concern is the point of entry: The ministers’ quarters side, considered one of the most closely guarded stretches in the area. Despite continuous police deployment, the burglar managed to breach the zone and escape.

The National Gallery of Modern Art, home to priceless artworks and rare paintings, is located just a few metres from the scene of crime. The daring burglary has sparked questions about surveillance, perimeter security and response in one of the city’s most sensitive areas. Police have launched investigation, examining CCTV footage and security protocols, to understand how such a breach was possible in a high-security ministerial enclave.

Dr Dilip Javali, a known urologist and president of Green Hall Residency Apartment Owners’ Association, said, “The residents are shaken by this brazen intrusion. The administration must take this issue seriously and install 360-degree night-vision CCTV cameras covering the entire premises.”

A resident sought intensive night patrolling to which Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh responded on Twitter, “Have informed the concerned for necessary action.”