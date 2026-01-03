Kogilu issue: Rehabilitation delayed for as applications outnumber houses

BENGALURU: The state government has been left flummoxed as it has received 257 applications for rehabilitation as against the 165 houses demolished in Kogilu. Continuing the document verification, the officials, however, said that no Bangladeshi national was found at the contentious site.
Meanwhile, the slum-dwellers who were assured houses under Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation (RGHC) were left out in cold, and the situation may continue for a few more days as the officials from revenue, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), RGHC continue to scan and evaluate voter ID, Aadhaar card, electricity bills, domicile certificate and others which are criteria for rehabilitation.
An official said that so far, 100 families have been identified. The families are from Andhra Pradesh, and had settled in Karnataka 25 years ago. There are also residents from Kalaburagi, Bagepalli, Tumakuru, Tiptur, Raichur, and surroundings.
“But we have received more applications. We will consider only those with five-year domicile proof,” said an official.
Meanwhile, Manohar Elavarthi, a social activist from ‘Dudiyojanara Vedike’ engaged in the welfare of slum-dwellers and the Fakeer community, said that there are reports of moving the displaced from the site in bus on the pretext of taking them to homes. “There are also reports that the district administration will take the entire site into its custody in a week’s time. The government has not yet confirmed the total number of eligible dwellers. Hence, most of them here are hesitant to leave the site,” he said.
According to a senior politician who had visited the site, one bedroom hall and kitchen area measuring 350 sqft will be given to beneficiaries to under ‘Chief Minister’s One Lakh Homes for Urban Poor’ scheme announced in the 2025 budget and the corporation will chip in with Rs 5 lakh to beneficiaries and the remaining part of the amount will be covered by the housing department itself.
On Thursday, Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan had assured to shift the dwellers to quarters at Baiyappanahalli near Chagalatti in Bengaluru East taluk which is 7 kms away from the demolished site. But the process is likely to get delayed as officials began a re-survey at Fakeer colony, consisting of over 70 homes, on Friday.
Syed Khader Basha, a leader representing the Fakeer community, said that he received confirmation from officials that the process of handing over homes of deserving dwellers will be held on Monday, as the process of verification has been extended till January 3.
The housing department officials also attended a meeting with Chief Minister on allotment of flats to dwellers, but as Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda was not in town, the meeting was postponed to January 5.
SHRC directs temporary relief
In a recommendation to the state government, Karnataka State Human Rights Commission has directed the government to make alternative housing arrangements immediately for all the families affected.
The interim recommendation by SHRC includes setting up tents at the nearby government grounds, hot food, clean drinking water, mobile health centres and toilet arrangements for the homeless.