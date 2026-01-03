NIA chargesheets three more in 2023 Bengaluru prison radicalisation case linked to LeT

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on January 1 chargesheeted three more accused in the 2023 Bengaluru prison radicalisation case linked with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror organisation.

In its second supplementary chargesheet, the agency has named then prison psychiatrist on deputation Dr Nagaraj S; mother of accused absconder Junaid Ahmed, Anees Fathima, and then assistant sub-inspector (ASI), City Armed Reserve (CAR) - South, Bengaluru City, Chand Pasha A under various sections of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act, Prevention of Corruption Act, and Karnataka Prisons Act.

The NIA, which took over the case from local police in October 2023, had earlier chargesheeted nine accused, including absconder Junaid. The case, originally registered by Bengaluru City Police in July 2023, related to the recovery of arms, ammunition and digital devices from habitual offenders who had “planned to unleash terror in the city with the intent of disrupting India’s sovereignty and security. The activities, aimed at promoting LeT’s interests, were part of a larger conspiracy to facilitate the escape of T Naseer, a life convict in several terror cases, en-route from the prison to court”, NIA stated in an official release on Friday.