Pub staff throws flower pot at customer, booked in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old private firm employee fractured his hand after he was pushed into an indoor pond, and a marble flower pot was thrown on him inside Club Aura, an open air pub at Gantiganahalli in Yelahanka New Town.

The victim, L Karthik, filed a complaint against the pub owner and staff. The complainant’s friend, a businessman by profession was also attacked. The complainant had gone to the pub with his friends for the New Year celebrations. The incident happened between 12.15 am and 12.30 am on Thursday.

Karthik’s friend, 26-year-old Nithin, has also been attacked. “We were dancing and suddenly both of us were attacked. We were in shock after they started hitting us. My friend Karthik was pushed inside the pond and they also attempted to drown him. A big pot aiming his head was thrown. Luckily, the pot landed on his hand. We were pushed out of the pub. Later we found out that somebody had misbehaved with the pub’s female staff. The accused attacked us assuming that we misbehaved,” Nithin told TNIE.

Yelahanka New Town police registered a case. “We directly went to the police station in the night. After treatment, we filed the complaint. Police took us to the pub for investigation,” he added. “Arrests have also been made. The arrested were released on station bail,” said an officer.