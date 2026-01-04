Eco-friendly lake development, flood control on GBA agenda

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said that GBA is exploring boating in some of the lakes in Bengaluru and directed the officials to coordinate with tourism department officials.

The Chief Commissioner said, “I have directed all departments concerned and five city corporations to place nature-based and eco-friendly principles at the core of all developmental activities specially when dealing with lakes,” he said.

The Chief Commissioner instructed the officers concerned to coordinate with the tourism department to develop lakes as public attractions while preserving their ecological balance.

“Keeping in mind the ecologically sensitive subject, directions have been given that diesel or fuel-based boats shall not be permitted in any lake. Only non-polluting alternatives shall be introduced, and the boating system shall be designed to ensure zero pollution and minimal disturbance to aquatic life,” said Rao.

The Chief Commissioner also contemplated releasing ducks in water bodies and directed officers to examine the feasibility of introducing ducks in lakes, as ducks are natural aerators and contribute to the improvement of water quality.

“The entire responsibility of duck rearing and maintenance shall be entrusted through tendering for accountability and legality purposes,” said Rao.