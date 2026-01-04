From arid lands to exotic orchards in Koppal

KOPPAL: A dry district’s farmers are increasingly growing exotic fruits like Japan’s Miyazaki, Chinese orange, Rambutan, Malaysian Guava, Litchi, Plum, Star Fruit and many more using drought-tolerant varieties and smart farming, transforming arid lands into productive orchards.

These fruits are now being grown at dry lands of Koppal, Kushtagi and Kanakagiri taluks in the district. Over the last five years, farmers and entrepreneurs have realized the potential for exotic fruits and new varieties for both domestic and international markets.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has identified 10 exotic fruits of commercial importance and has instructed state horticulture departments to expand their cultivation last year. But in Koppal, horticulture department had started exotic fruits plantation awareness a decade ago.

Several farmers in Koppal district got training from the horticulture department. The department is now aiming to make the district a horticulture hub. Several farmers are now growing Japan-based Ruby Roman Grapes and other exotic fruits. Farmers in Koppal, one of the backward districts of North Karnataka, have now become a role model for others.

Farmers in surrounding districts who visit here say that they have not even heard the name of the fruits but Koppal farmers are growing them and are making profit from the venture.

The horticulture department has been guiding the farmers about the planting of foreign fruit saplings for more than a decade. Led by senior horticulture director Krishna Ukkund, teams have been visiting farmers’ places and giving them tips on how to grow them and get a handsome profit.